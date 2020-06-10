Chris Thompson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chris Thompson
June 15, 1949 - June 4, 2020
Grandfather | Father | Brother | Friend
Chris is now floating the great river in the sky. Joking, laughing and making sure all are having a great time. If your path crossed with Chris, you have a fond memory. His personality was bigger than life and his heart was enormous. Service work, caring for others and making people feel good was his gift. He was a friend to all.
So many memories: Bruins Football, ISU Football, Burger Haus (owner and operator from 1972 to 1991), Louie's Restaurant, Sun Valley Junior Hockey, Wood River Land Trust, Hailey Rotary, Main Salmon, Middle Fork, Cabarton, Hells Canyon, Vegetable Gardening, Hunting Trips, Boise with Children & Grandchildren & Life-long Friends & Brand New Ones.
Words cannot describe how deeply you will be missed. We love you!
Johnita Womack. Eddiann & Jillian Thompson. Jason, Kimberly, Mazzie and Lux Thompson. Geneal Thompson. Debbie Thompson. Caryn Thompson. Bryan Thompson. Dakotah Cole. Dixie Hoyt.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved