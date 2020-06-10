Chris Thompson

June 15, 1949 - June 4, 2020

Grandfather | Father | Brother | Friend

Chris is now floating the great river in the sky. Joking, laughing and making sure all are having a great time. If your path crossed with Chris, you have a fond memory. His personality was bigger than life and his heart was enormous. Service work, caring for others and making people feel good was his gift. He was a friend to all.

So many memories: Bruins Football, ISU Football, Burger Haus (owner and operator from 1972 to 1991), Louie's Restaurant, Sun Valley Junior Hockey, Wood River Land Trust, Hailey Rotary, Main Salmon, Middle Fork, Cabarton, Hells Canyon, Vegetable Gardening, Hunting Trips, Boise with Children & Grandchildren & Life-long Friends & Brand New Ones.

Words cannot describe how deeply you will be missed. We love you!

Johnita Womack. Eddiann & Jillian Thompson. Jason, Kimberly, Mazzie and Lux Thompson. Geneal Thompson. Debbie Thompson. Caryn Thompson. Bryan Thompson. Dakotah Cole. Dixie Hoyt.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



