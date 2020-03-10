|
Christie Anna Simunich Miner
80
Christie Anna Simunich Miner (Dec 17, 1939 to March 8, 2020) has joined her heavenly father and has final relief from her intense pain. A lifelong Boise resident she graduated from St. Teresa's Academy, and Boise State University College as a LPN. She loved gardening, golf, music and especially the time she spent supporting her kids and grandchildren in the many sports they participated in. She worked as an enumerator for the Department of Agriculture for 30 years and enjoyed chatting with Idaho's farmers. Throughout her life she kept her Nursing License current.
Christie was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Anna Simunich, her sisters Betty and Milly and her brother Butch and her brother in law's Wim and Maynard.
Christie has two children and was extremely proud of Carmen (Dan) Brooks and Chuck (Teresa) Miner, she always loved kids especially her Grandchildren Brock, Paige, Jenny and Talia and Great Grandchildren Corbin, Everlee, Bruin, Sage and her baby Maggie. On her last Christmas she was thrilled with a private concert from her favorite "Little Fiddlers – Nora, Jetta and Gunner".
She had great memories from summers spent camping in Grandjean, where she got to see the beautiful remote Sawtooth Mountains on horse pack trips. She enjoyed the mountains and liked to tell stories of when she worked on a dude ranch in the primitive area. She treasured family functions and especially the time spent with her grandkids, trips to the zoo.
Christie is survived by brothers John (Susan) Simunich, Joe(Katie) Simunich, sisters Mary Crist and Rosie Struyk, brother in law's Rex Mehl and Joe Gutkoski, and her many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Sacred Heart Church, Boise Idaho.
Funeral Arrangements by Boise Funeral Home
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2020