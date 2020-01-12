|
|
Christina Blair Ramsay Johnston
1931-2020
In the twinkling of an eye, in the early morning hours of Friday January 10, 2020, Christina Blair Ramsay Johnston, 88, began the final leg of her spiritual journey of eternal life with Jesus Christ. Although she leaves her loving husband of almost 69 years, James Matthew Johnston, 5 adult children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, the family is comforted that she is met in heaven by a mother, father, and brothers who proceeded her in death.
Our God graciously granted Christine (as she was known) an exceptionally blessed life, traveling the world and raising a remarkable family. Born in Newhaven, Edinburgh, Scotland on April 12, 1931 she left her home and country traveling the Atlantic Ocean to go to the United States and marry Matt Johnston on September 21, 1951.
She possessed a lively, engaging spirit and had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She was a voracious reader, a skilled bridge player and good bowler. Christine lived in such countries as Haiti, Guatemala, Pakistan, Turkey and Scotland, She became a naturalized American citizen in 1957. Christine loved life and loved her family. The family came long distances to surround Christine in her final days cheering her on by their presence. Perhaps the greatest testimony to her life was the honor and esteem with which her family regarded her.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents James and Ann Ramsay and her brothers Magnus and Jimmy. She is survived by her husband James Matthew Johnston, a retired civil engineer in Boise. She leaves five adult children: Rev Dr Mark Johnston (Julia) of Bennettsville, South Carolina; Dr Callum Johnston of Florence, South Carolina; Dr Matthew Johnston (Leyla) of Brunswick, Georgia; Rev Dr Cinda Johnston Swan (Terry) of Campbellsville, Kentucky and Christopher Johnston (Jeannie) of Parma, Idaho.
The 13 grandchildren are Daniel Johnston, Josiah Ramsay Johnston, Jenny Rose Arnette, Joshua Johnston, Sara Parker, Lisa Rabitor, Zachary Johnston, Asa James Swan, Eva Swan, Nathan Johnston, Josiah Johnston, Sean Johnston and Arielle Johnston.
A memorial service will be held, 11:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City.
To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020