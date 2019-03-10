Christine Anne Tolmie

1977 ~ 2019

Christine Anne Tolmie, 41, of Meridian tragically passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born May 10, 1977 in Portland, Oregon to David and Kathleen (Welch) Tolmie.

She spent her childhood in Hillsboro, Oregon until 1993 when the family moved to Emmett, Idaho. She graduated from Emmett High School in 1995 and attended Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin and then transferred to the University of Idaho where she was in the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority.

She worked at various retail stores in Moscow and Boise and then pursued a medical assistant degree. She worked the majority of her life in Boise and Portland in the medical field. She loved scrapbooking and always had a smart remark on the pictures. She enjoyed camping and always loved the trips to the Oregon Coast. She loved to laugh and joke with family and had a quick wit. She loved family get-togethers, Welch weekends and Halloween parties.

She loved animals and especially her wiener dogs. Abby saved her life on more than one occasion. Christy married Eric Steiner of Portland on August 16, 2014 and together they had a son, Travis Michael on March 14, 2015.

She is survived by her mother and father, David and Kathleen Tolmie; brother, Robert (Robbyn) Tolmie; son, Travis Michael; nieces, Keiara and Kaweli Tolmie and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She will be missed by all of her family and numerous friends.

Memorial services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel, 228 E Main St, Emmett, ID on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Urn burial will follow at the Emmett Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com