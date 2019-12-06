|
Christine Allen
04/12/1933-11/24/2019
Christine Allen, 86, passed away peacefully at a local care facility in Nampa Idaho on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Christine was born April 12, 1933 to Arch and Grace Stockton of Wilder Idaho. There Christine grew up and graduated high school. On November 28, 1952 she married her husband of 67 years, Milo Allen. Together they started their life in New Mexico while Milo served in the US Air Force. After two years they returned to Idaho and raised their family in Boise.
Christine loved sewing, dancing with Milo and being with family and friends. She was kind, caring and her family came first. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her husband Milo Allen, two daughters Lori Welker (Randy), Janet Wenick (Rick), sister Nadine Garman (Houston), five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother William "Sonk" Stockton. Arrangements are pending until spring of 2020.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 6, 2019