Christine Marie Ludlum
11/02/1963 to 03/13/2020
Friday, March 13, 2020 our hearts were broken, and our lives forever changed with the loss of our beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend, Christine Marie Ludlum. Although we mourn her loss, we are relieved that her suffering has ended, and she has found her peace. Memorial Services will be held for Christine in Great Falls, MT and Toledo, OH, but due to the current CDC guidelines, the services will be postponed and announced at a later date.
Born in Toledo, OH on November 2, 1963, Christine was the beloved daughter of Elaine Hoffman. She grew up in the Toledo area, graduating from Sylvania Southview High School in 1982. She continued her education at Lourdes University in Sylvania, OH., where she proudly received her RN. While working she continued her education, earning a master's degree in Nursing and subsequently, going on to earn a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix. While in Toledo, she met the love of her life, Mark Seal. They married at their home in Great Falls on June 29, 2008 and had 12 wonderful years together with Mark and her 2 German Shepherds by her side until the very end.
Throughout her nursing career Chris held many positions, including nurse administrator for Mercy Health Systems and Promedica Health Systems, chief nursing officer at MidMichigan Health, chief nursing officer at St Luke's Health System in Boise, ID and chief nursing officer at the Great Falls Clinic.
In her more than 30 years as a clinical nurse, as a nurse educator, and as a nurse administrator, Chris was a strong advocate of all aspects of the nursing profession. In her last ten years with serious health issues, she engaged and supported the nurses that so capably cared for her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Mark; mother, Elaine Hoffman, Toledo, OH; sister, Susan Ludlum, Trenton, MI; brothers, Mark Ludlum, Edmonds, WA and Michael Ludlum, Northville, MI.
In lieu of flowers, the family is honoring Chris' two passions, "four legged friends" and the nursing profession. Donations may be made in Christine's name to the Humane Society in Great Falls, Toledo, OH or Boise, ID, and to the Great Falls Clinic Foundation Nursing Excellence Fund, the Spirit of Nursing Conference St. Luke's Foundation in Boise, ID or the Florence Nightengale Scholarship, Lourdes University, Sylvania, OH.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020