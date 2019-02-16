Christopher Dale Bell

1958-2019

Christopher Dale Bell, 60, of Tigard, Oregon passed away in the early morning of February 12, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Chris was a Christmas miracle – born on December 24, 1958 to Dale and Lila (Bosworth) Bell in Burley, Idaho. He grew up on the banks of the Snake River in the Hagerman Valley, and loved everything about the outdoors – from waterskiing on the river, dirt bike riding all over the hills, and downhill skiing. Chris excelled at every sport throughout his education in the Buhl schools: track, swimming, baseball, basketball, and football. It was a full-ride football scholarship that would allow him to get his college education at Boise State University. Proudly wearing #28, Chris was fortunate to be a part of the 1980 National Championship Team, and would remain a true blue fan forever.

While that game would be a highlight in Chris' life, his marriage to Catherine Lynn Allison on November 6, 1982 would be a testament of true love. Soon after his graduation from Boise State University, Chris was hired by Southland Corporation/7-Eleven, Inc. and they moved to Tigard, Oregon where they would remain for 35 years.

In Tigard, Chris would continue to find joy waterskiing in a river and downhill skiing, albeit new rivers and mountains – but his love was always Idaho. Chris and Cathy were blessed with two children; Michael Jacob and Makenna Jean; who truly have been the light of their life.

Chris is survived by Cathy, Jake (Nessa), and Makenna; his parents Dale and Lila; Sister Traci (Gary) Wavra and family; Brother Michael (Sara) Bell and family. Chris has never met a stranger – if you knew him, you were his friend, and he very much valued those relationships throughout his life.

Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10am (with a viewing from 9-9:45a) at the Hobble Creek Ward LDS Chapel: 6032 N Five Mile, Boise. A graveside service will follow at 3pm at the West End Cemetery, Buhl. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary