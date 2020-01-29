|
Christopher "Chris" Alan Hill, 39, of Boise passed away unexpectedly of natural causes January 20, 2020. Christopher was born March 22, 1980 in Boise to Carl and Mary Hill. He was joined 2 years later by his brother, Aaron Michael. He attended St. Mark's School, where he took guitar lessons that instilled the love he would always have for music. In 1992, the family moved to Medimont in North Idaho. There, he helped build the family home on 190 acres, enjoying the mountains, rivers, lakes and four-wheeling, boating and hiking with his family and friends from school. He especially enjoyed visits of family and friends from Southern Idaho. The 4th of July celebrations were a treat for the whole family!
Christopher graduated from Kootenai High School in 1998. There were 29 in his class making for a special bond that lasted. He then used his gift of music by serving on Reach Youth Ministries traveling team for a year. He moved back to Boise and attended BSU. Soon, Aaron joined him in Boise, followed by Mom and Dad. Chris was the Life Teen Music Director at St. John's for a number of years.
Later he enjoyed playing music in several bands plus hosting trivia night at Willy B's. During all these experiences he met amazing people that became his life long friends and "good buddies". I hope you all know how much you meant to him. He talked about all of you!
Christopher was especially proud of being an owner of our family business, Rockitecture Stoneworks. He poured his heart, ideas and energies into it, for which we will continue to build it to make his dreams come true. This experience added to the closeness he felt for his brother, parents and good friend, Jeremy.
Family time was important to him. We were so blessed and proud to be his parents. He loved being with Aaron and Adria (Left Handers Unite!) and he always enjoyed the Hill gatherings and playing music with his uncles and cousins.
At the time of his passing, he worked for Riverstone Structural Concepts and of course Rockitecture Stoneworks.
Christopher is survived by his parents, Carl and Mary of Eagle; brother, Aaron and sister-in-law, Adria of Boise; special friend, Jennifer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, countless friends and all his "Good Buddies".
He was a faithful son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed by all.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, on Friday, January 31st at 12 PM at St. Marks Catholic Church located at 7960 W. Northview St., Boise followed by a luncheon at the Church.
A Celebration of Life is also planned at Ironwood Social, 5467 N. Glenwood St., Garden City, ID on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 12-6 PM MST.
Remembrances may be left for Chris' family online at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020