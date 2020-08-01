1/1
Christopher Matthew Cushman
1957 - 2020
Christopher Matthew Cushman 62 of Anchorage, AK passed away March 22, 2020 from complications of the Flu. A Celebration of Life will be held August 15th, 2020 at Lakeview Park (Maple grove) outdoor shelter in Nampa, Idaho 4:30 pm. Chris was born August 21, 1957 in Boise, ID to Robert and Julia Cushman. The world was a blank canvas to Chris, he spent his life turning the things he loved into his career, whether it was teaching fencing at the Eagle River Fencing club, photography, his art or blacksmithing. Chris was owner/operator of Penguin Arms Blacksmithing, his pride and joy, where he sculpted not only beautiful but incredibly functional works of art, he loved teaching and sharing his craft, knowledge and skills with others and was highly respected. He was active in the Blacksmithing, Fencing, Highland Scottish and Renaissance communities. The PBS Special "I am Blacksmith Indie Alaska" personified Chris to a tee. He went to Dimond High School Anchorage, AK, graduated from Boise State University Boise, ID and attended the University of Alaska. Anchorage. He is survived by 2 brothers, Jay (Jennifer) Cushman, Craig Cushman and 2 sisters, Charry Cushman (Colin Cox), Caroline (Micah) Marcotte and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Julia Ann Cushman and Robert Willis Cushman Jr. and Grandparents all from Idaho. Chris was a talented, amazing brother and man he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to a local Cancer Society.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 1, 2020.
AUG
15
15
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
Lakeview Park
