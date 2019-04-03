Cindy (Fererra) Copeland, 65, of Star, Idaho passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Cindy was born on January 26, 1954 in Pocatello, Idaho to Nick and Mary Ferrera. She was raised in Pocatello and along with her older sister, Collette, attended St. Anthony's Catholic School, Alameda Middle School and Highland High School.

She married her first husband in 1972 and had two beautiful girls, Jodi and Devri. Cindy was dedicated to providing the best environment for her daughters and taught them the importance of love and kindness.

During her early working years, Cindy worked with her father at the family flower shop, Flowers by Ferrera. She loved working with flowers and spending precious time with her father, whom she always called her best friend.

After moving to Idaho Falls, she told one of her coworkers, "someday you are going to meet a wonderful woman who deserves you". On July 31, 1993, she married that coworker, Dirck Copeland. They were married for 25 years, up until the time of her death. He was truly the love of her life and they shared many adventures together.

Cindy worked at the Idaho National Laboratory where she started as a laborer and through hard work and determination eventually held multiple management positions and leadership roles. She loved working at the INL and cherished all the acquaintances she had encountered over the years. After 25 years of service she retired in 2008.

Cindy was a kind and selfless woman who loved giving to others. Her passions included traveling, working with flowers, yard work, listening to music (especially the Eagles), laughing, cleaning, taking care of everyone she came across and most of all, spending time with her family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by everyone and her legacy is in her loving family she leaves behind. She was preceded in death by her father, Nick Ferrera; mother, Mary Ferrera; and nephew, Jason Adams. She is survived by her husband, Dirck; sister, Collette Adams (Dennis); children: Jodi Roubidoux and Devri Roubidoux (Branden Leslie); stepchildren: Derek Copeland (Shannon), Krissy Copeland, Lindsey Miller (Jay), Nicole Nelson (Greg), Mike Dimick; grandchildren: Rylee Beasley, Kaylee Beasley, Coy Beasley, Bridger Boedecker, Kalab Leslie, Campbell Leslie, Madison Copeland, Tori Copeland, Jordan Miller, and great-grandchild, Kierra Leslie.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 5th at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian. Remembrances may be left for the family on Cindy's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in Cindy's name to help fight breast cancer at komenidahomontana.org.