Cindy Lou Erickson Best

8/7/2020

Cindy was born December 20, 1957 to Vernon (Rick) and June Erickson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Skyline High in 1976 and shortly thereafter moved to Boise to attend BSU. She was hired 1978 at Idahy Federal C.U. later becoming ICON C.U. This was her career starting as a receptionist with 5 employees and retiring in 2019 as Senior Loan Underwriter. While visiting Idaho Falls over Easter in 1979, she was contacted by Kevin Best an old schoolmate from junior high and high school asking for a ride back to Boise. From that day forward they were soulmates, marrying April 10, 1982. This union was not supported by either of their families and they eloped and were married at the county court house by the justice of the peace in Elko, Nevada in front of close friends. Out of their love for each other they had one child, the love of her life, Shelley Best. She was the best mom in the entire world. Cindy enjoyed sewing, planting flowers, caring for her house plants, camping, shopping secondhand/antique stores and cats (having one throughout her life) but what she most liked was traveling. Cindy and Kevin traveled over most of the western states sightseeing, including following highway 1 from the boarders of Canada to Mexico. We would especially like to thank all of her close friends whom she loved dearly; you know who you are. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her husband and daughter. We will always love you!



