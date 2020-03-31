|
Cindy Rae Trefren
1960 - 2020
On Monday, March 23, 2020, Cindy Rae Trefren unexpectedly passed away at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 59.
Cindy was born on March 26, 1960, to Jerry and Kay Rasavage in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cindy graduated from Borah High School in 1979. Cindy never missed a chance to give back to her community. She held dear to her, the years she volunteered as an EMT for the Eagle Fire Department. Her heart filled with love for children, and it showed in everything she did. She worked for the Canyon County Youth Detention Center and was as a leader in the Youth Ministry for many years in her church, enjoying campouts and outings with the teens, and had many fond memories.
In 1997, Cindy married the love of her life, Duane Trefren. They spent the next 23 happy years together. It was a point of pride for Cindy that they had never even argued. She loved boating in Hell's Canyon and riding on the back of Duane's motorcycle all across the country with friends and family. They enjoyed many vacations with special friends Everett and Mariella. Cindy loved being a mother and grandmother and taking care of her two miniature schnauzers, Ricky and Lucy.
Cindy worked at Blue Cross of Idaho as an account manager for 36 years. She was a beautiful, bubbly, and sweet woman who always put her family first. She was so kind that she made every stranger feel like family, and she filled every room with laughter, joy, and an unforgettable smile. She had a way of making everyone she ever met know they were loved.
Cindy is survived by her spouse of 23 years, Duane Trefren; Mother, Kay Rasavage; Children, Derek (Brandy), and Cassie (Lonny); and eight grandchildren. Sisters, Denyse Foster (Steven), and Kimberly Hayward (John Paul); 2 nieces and 1 nephew. She is preceded in death by her Father, Jerry Rasavage.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020