Clarence Albert Stouffer
1926-2020
"Clancy" passed away February 22, 2020 in a Boise Care Facility. He was born June 14, 1926 in Gordon, Nebraska, the third of five children born to Clarence E. Stouffer and Uneta Fern Carnes. He attended grade and high schools in Gordon, graduating in 1944. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp and served two years during World War II. When he was honorably discharged he moved to Boise, Idaho where his Mother and younger siblings lived.
Clancy began working for J.C. Penny Co. in 1947. On August 15, 1947 he married Mary Louise Boynton in Boise. J.C. Penny Co. transferred him to stores in Oregon, Washington, Montana and back to Idaho where he quite the company in 1969. They purchased an existing small department store in Newberg, Oregon which they ran until retiring in 1983. All through his career he was active in church, the Boy Scouts, Civic affairs and service clubs. He was a 65 year member of the Masons and 63 years in Shrine, a current member of El Korah Shrine in Boise.
He was a master silversmith and woodworker, testified by many recipients of his work. He and Mary enjoyed traveling and had been to 23 different countries and were on 13 cruises. They spent 39 winters in Venture Out Resort in Mesa Arizona where they were active in activities and enjoyed golfing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jerry, two sisters and a brother. He is survived by his wife Mary of 72 years, granddaughter Ellyn Stouffer of Oregon and sister Donna Salisbury of Boise, nieces and nephews and a host of special friends. Memorial Donations may be made to the Transportation fund of El Korah Shrine 1118 W Idaho St. Boise Idaho 83702 or to a .
A Memorial Service with Military Honors and Reception will be held March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Boise Funeral Home (8209 W. Fairview Ave. PH 208-322-3999)
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020