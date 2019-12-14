|
|
Clara Ann McCannon
February 21, 1936 - December 11, 2019
Former Spokane resident, Clara Ann McCannon died suddenly on December 11, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital.
Born February 21, 1936 in Somonauk, Illinois to Erik and Sarah (Anthenat) Orstedt, Clara graduated from Illinois Wesleyan College with a BS in Biology. She married David McCannon at the Somonauk United Presbyterian Church in 1957. In 1960, they moved to Indonesia, beginning a twenty-six year career that took them to six countries in Southeast Asia. Throughout her adult life, Clara traveled the world, exploring sixty-two countries from small, backwater villages in Africa and Asia to major cultural centers in the heart of historic Europe. She was an active volunteer who loved gardening, reading, and golf and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Clara is survived by her sister, Karol Orstedt, of Tucson, Arizona and her brother, John (Donna) Orstedt, of Winslow, Arizona; three children, Lorena (Tony) McCannon Andrews of Boise, Bruce (Susan) McCannon of Rochester, New York, and Martin (Stacey) McCannon of Boise, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Interment will be in Hope, Idaho. A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Salvation Army or a .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 14, 2019