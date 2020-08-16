1/
Clara Katherine Behrend
1926 - 2020
Behrend, Clara Katherine, 94, of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Copper Summit in Pocatello. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bernard's
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Aunt Clara was a great lady. Prayers going out to the Behrend family.
Kelly and Derril Hammer
Family
August 15, 2020
August 15, 2020
Hi Behrend family. I’m Danny Peters, Joe Peters 6th child. My wife, Pam and I were in Idaho 4 years ago and had a lovely visit with those pictured and of course Clara. We do very much enjoyed that trip. We are sorry for your loss. I’m certain she’ll be missed. Take care and call if your ever in the Dallas area. We’d love to see you. Danny and Pam
Danny and Pam Peters
Family
August 15, 2020
Aunt Clara was such a special person, and so kind. She was a great help to me upon my dad's passing. May God bless you all.
Dennis Peters
Family
August 15, 2020
We lived near the Behrends in the early 1970s and my brother and I spent a fair amount of time at their place playing with Tony and Ted. Clara got to know us and we got to know her. She was a kind and patient person. The Karau family (Albert, Christine, Bert and Fred) send their sympathies to the Behrend family.


Fred Karau
Friend
August 14, 2020
Michelle I am so sorry for your loss. Even tho I only visited with her a couple of times I was impressed with her kind sweet soft spoken manner. My thoughts and prayers are with you and sending a hug.
Pat Carr
Friend
