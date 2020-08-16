Behrend, Clara Katherine, 94, of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Copper Summit in Pocatello. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting