Clarice June Huether
1923-2020
Clarice June Huether, 96, of Boise, Idaho, passed peacefully at home on February 27, 2020. Clarice was born on June 16, 1923 in Long Beach, California where she spent her childhood before moving to Boise, graduating from Boise High School in 1941.
In 1944, Clarice returned to California and married Arthur C. Huether in Los Angeles. They raised their daughters in the Southern California area prior to her returning to Boise in 2005.
Clarice was a member of P.E.O Chapter BX-Boise, and previous member of Chapter WN-Temecula, California.
Clarice is survived by her 3 children, Marilyn Brown-Tucker (Ed) of Nampa, Carolyn Estes of Meridian, and Kim Maino (Dennis) of Boise; 3 grandchildren, Jason Estes, Kerry Gumm, and Tanner Maino; and 4 great grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, John Kulick and Verieta Stevens; her husband, Arthur Huether; and son-in-law, Charles Estes.
A memorial service will be held,11:00 am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City.
Memorial donations may be made to Simply Cats, Boise, or to the local Idaho Humane Society on Bird Street, Boise, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020