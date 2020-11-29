Dr. Clark Swain

November 25, 2020

Boise, Idaho - deceased November 25, 2020 Boise, Idaho

Clark Swain passed away in his home at the age of 85.

He grew up in Vernal, Roosevelt and American Fork, Utah. He resided in Boise 44 years. He and his family previously lived in Provo, Utah, Tallahassee, Florida and Bozeman, Montana.

He is married to Eleanor Duffin Swain and they are the parents of five children and sixteen grandchildren. Clark and Eleanor met at Utah State University when she was eighteen and he was nineteen. They were married 63 years.

Clark is survived by wife Eleanor, his brother Keith Swain, sister-in-law Karma and a sister-in-law LaJette Swain, his children, Blake (Linda) Swain, Valerie Steele, Carlyle(Becky) Swain, Joseph Swain, and Jennifer (Mike) Payne. He is survived also by 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Clark was a retired marriage and family professional. He is the author of the book, "Enriching Your Marriage." He graduated from Brigham Young University, Utah with a degree in Marriage, Family and Human Development. He earned his Ph.D. Degree from Florida State University. He was a professor at Montana State University and Boise State University teaching marriage, family and human development. As a professional counselor, Dr. Clark Swain specialized in helping married couples. He was a community and church speaker at many events.

Clark was virtually blind from age twenty-one. He loved to ballroom dance, read talking books, bicycle, and travel with his wife and children.

He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints. He served as a missionary in the Toronto Canada Mission and served in various other callings in his church congregations most often as a missionary. Clark had a deep testimony and love of Jesus Christ.

The memorial service has been postponed to summer 2021. To be announced later.





