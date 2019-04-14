|
|
Claude Junior Henry
1942-2019
Claude Jr. Henry, formally of Caldwell and Boise, passed away on March 21, 2019 at his home in Sacramento, CA. after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. His working career was spent in the field of Microbiology, mostly in the hospital setting. For recreation, he enjoyed traveling and sailing his sailboat in the Bahas. He leaves behind his wife, Marge; children: Claudia, Charley, Melinda, David and Shawn. Also, numerous grandchildren and his siblings; Virginia Pierce, Charley Henry and Louella Dodd; as well as many niece, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tommy Henry. Services were held in Sacramento.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019