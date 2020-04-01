|
|
Claude O'Tyson died in Meridian, Idaho at the age of 87.
Claude is survived by his wife, Florence Colleen O'Tyson and his children: Claude, Jr. of Arizona, Scott of Idaho, Julie of Idaho and Sean of New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kelton, Kelsey, Kayleigh, Lulu and Freya. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Norma O'Tyson and two of his grandchildren, Oona and Odette.
Claude was born on September 1, 1932 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Morris and Lola O'Tyson. He graduated from Lamar University in 1958 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Claude married his first wife, Norma Jean Romero in 1956. They had three children: Claude, Jr., Scott and Julie. On December 1, 1971, Claude married Florence Colleen Brown in Los Angeles, California, and they had one child, Sean O'Tyson.
Claude served in three branches of the military, the US National Guard of Texas (1947-1950), the US Navy Reserve (1950-1951) and US Air Force (1951-1955).
Claude spent virtually his entire career with Boeing as a Systems Safety Engineer and worked on the Minuteman, Apollo, Skylab and Shuttle programs. He passionately believed in NASA's Space Program and the safety of America's astronauts. In 1981, he moved his family to Stavanger, Norway where he was contracted to Esso, again using his talents to ensure the safety of the men and women involved in Norway's North Sea oil operations. The family's time in Norway led to many adventures and a lifelong love of travel. Claude retired from Boeing in 1994.
Claude was also an Emeritus Master Gardener and was involved in Master Gardeners for 21 years. He taught gardening at the South Boise Work Release Center for three years teaching basic horticulture to women at the correctional facility.
Claude was as an avid outdoorsman and loved both hunting and fishing. Some of his children's fondest memories involved being outdoors with him. Claude also loved playing 10-point Pitch every Thursday evening with his wife, son and daughter.
Remembrances may be left for the family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. A private family service is scheduled for a later date. The family would like to thank St. Luke's Meridian for their loving care.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020