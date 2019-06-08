Claudia Dee Holder

1944 - 2019

Claudia D. Holder passed away in her home Tuesday, June 4, attended to and loved by caregivers from hospice and devoted friend of 43 years, Vera.

"Dee" was born in San Bernardino, California, October 16, 1944. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers and has suffered the loss of 2 children, a boy as an infant and a nine months old daughter to complications of spina bifida. This great loss was followed with grief, stress and failed marriage.

Dee continued to reside in and work various jobs in California. Her work history from ten years to late 20's included labor in cotton fields, waitressing, security in large retail stores and an ammunition factory. At age 27, Dee enlisted in U.S. Army serving a three year tour (1972-1975) with training and duty in Alabama, San Antonio, Texas and two years at 7th General Hospital, in Frankfurt, Germany. She completed her tour as Army Corpsman with honorable discharge in 1975 while stationed at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina.

Dee then traveled west with nearest and dearest friend, Vera, where both attended and graduated from nursing school with an Associate's degree. Dee and Vera dedicated themselves to helping each other through school with many hours of study, working weekends and late shifts, and with financial assistance of the GI Bill. After graduation and passing board exams, Dee and Vera began work at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Dee accomplished 12 ½ years of happy, hardworking, full time employment as an RN. Her areas of practice were Staff and Medical Evening Coordinator, Cardiac ICU, OR and dialysis until she reluctantly retired due to disability of chronic back pain and inoperable spine issues.

The ending of her nursing career was devastating but she and Vera remained close treasured friends and supported each other. They traveled to the West Coast often and toured Hawaii and Alaska. Dee enjoyed investing in and maintaining a home as health would allow. Dee was a dear, generous, loving person and became loved as extended family to Vera's family.

Dee suffered chronic illness through years of degenerative spine and rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease and in November was diagnosed with advanced cancer that did end her life. She endured her illness always with courage and gracious dignity. She passed away at home, loved and cared for by Vera and hospice caregivers. She was a delightful loving Christian soul and will be greatly missed and always held dear in our hearts. She is survived by a sister-in-law and nieces and nephews in California.

Services will be at Cloverdale Funeral Home at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019.