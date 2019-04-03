Clifford Cecil Link

1929-2019

Clifford "Cecil" Link passed away peacefully at home in Boise on Saturday, March 30, 2019, following a short battle with cancer. Cecil was born on Dec. 14, 1929 to Theodore and Christina Link and was the youngest son of six and 10th of 11 children.

Cecil was born and raised in the Meridian, Idaho, area where he grew up on the family farm and attended school. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1948 where he played for the varsity basketball and baseball. He later attended one year of college at the University of Idaho (1949-50).

Following college, Cecil was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a corporal for the A Battery of 63rd Field Artillery Battalion, 24th Infantry Division. He was stationed in Japan as part of the Army of Occupation from 1951-53. He later served as a first sergeant in the 17th Special Forces Group, Army Reserve in Boise from 1959-66.

He was a lifelong member of the Missouri Synod of the Lutheran Church attending Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa as a youth where he met his future wife Loraine. Upon his return from Japan he and Loraine were married on Oct. 3, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church. They moved to Boise shortly after their wedding where they lived on the bench and became charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He remained active at Good Shepherd until his death serving in many capacities as a member of the congregation.

Cecil worked for over 35 years at Meadow Gold Dairies in Boise where he started as an accountant and worked his way up to regional controller. After he retired from Meadow Gold Dairies he started volunteering at the Mountain States Tumor Institute as a greeter helping patients in and out of their cars. Shortly after Cecil started volunteering at MSTI, he was hired on part-time and worked there for 15 years before retiring. While working at MSTI he was featured as a KTVB 7s Hero.

Cecil enjoyed playing golf, gardening, working on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and word searches. He enjoyed going to the family condo in McCall, Idaho, and being outdoors. He was also an avid fan of Boise State athletics and attended many Bronco sporting events, including the 2007 Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma with his sons Dick and Doug, as well as his grandson Devin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings: Caroline "Carrie" Rodgers, Theodore, Ida "Mickey" Davis, Edward, Elmer, Herbert, Esther Hoover, Joseph "Bud" and Marlene Hobbs, as well as a few nephews and nieces. Cecil is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Loraine (Boehlke) Link, four children: Richard "Dick" (Lynette), Scott, Cheryl and Doug, two grandchildren Jennifer and Devin (Kiara), two great-grandchildren Cassius and Cleo, his sister Edna Evans, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff of Treasure Valley Hospice who helped Cecil in his final days. The efforts of Kerrie, Joanne, Rob and Roger are especially appreciated.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Services will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10 am at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Cassia & Orchard followed by a Graveside service at 11:30 am at Cloverdale Memorial Park.

The family would like to invite everyone to a reception at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 12:00 pm following the graveside service.