Clifford Henry Masingill

1927 - 2020

Clifford Henry Masingill, 93, died August 13, 2020 at a local care center. Cliff was born March 12, 1927 in Nampa, ID and 18 months later was joined by brother Tobe. His parents Tollie and Nettie Masingill had started Gem Electric, (which later became Masingill's Furniture and Appliance), in Payette doing electrical work. Nettie cared for the babies in an upstairs apartment and tended to the store below. His childhood was spent on Main Street, Cliff was lively and accident prone but somehow managed to survive. He had many friends in which to play sports, and he especially enjoyed playing baseball. Cliff was not a serious student but was popular and elected to many offices and team captainships.

He played on two Jr. Legion Idaho State Champion teams, then joined the Navy in 1945. He was on boot leave on VJ Day. Attending the U of I on a baseball scholarship for two years he pledged ATO and was President of the pledge class. On December 27, 1948 he married Shirley Harper, daughter of his baseball coach. He joined the 190th Fighter Squadron in 1951 and was in Valdosta, GA when son Scott was born. The family moved to Victorville, CA and he played baseball for George AF Base. In 1952 they moved back to Payette, where Claire and Kay were born.

He co-owned/worked at Masingill's until 1985, when he retired. His most notable accomplishment was the spearheading and building of the Scotch Pines Golf Course in 1962. He and a of group volunteers built the course one summer in the evenings AFTER work. After retirement, he immediately promoted, planned, arranged financing, and helped to build a second nine holes that opened in 1988. He served as President of the Board until 2005, with the goal of creating an extremely "inclusive" public golf course.

Cliff was active in the JC's and among other projects, restarted the Blossom Festival, that had been cancelled during WWII. Cliff was a model citizen, he served on the City Council and was on the Boards of Directors and instrumental in the construction of both the Payette City Pool and Harmon Killebrew Field.

He loved to golf, won the Scotch Pines Club Championship a number of times and shot his age consistently. He also played semi-pro baseball on the Payette Packers until age 30, enjoyed coaching/spectating all kid's sports and a vigorous wiffle ball game in the backyard.

Cliff is survived by his children, Scott (Laurie) Masingill, Claire (Tom) Ames, and Kay (Phil) Pittman; 12 grandchildren, Toby Ames, Sam Ames, Libby (Dan) Walters, Ryan (Jennifer) Masingill, Jeff (Caitlin) Masingill, Cameron (Emily) Frey, Ross (Stacy) Pittman, Megan (Tim) Boerner, Mitch (Jody) Pittman, Anna (Seth) Bodas, Michelle Frey, and Michael Frey; and 21 great grandchildren.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years Shirley; brother Tobe; and great grandson Bradley Pittman.

There will be no funeral service, due to Covid-19 concerns. The family would like to invite you to an outdoor reception Wednesday, August 19th from 6 pm to 8 pm at Scotch Pines patio/18th green. There will be chocolate dessert and whipped cream (Cliff's favorite)! The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Royal Villa in Payette for their compassionate and professional care during the last year of Cliff's life.

Cliff founded the Scotch Pines GC Foundation a 501 (c) (3) and tax-deductible donations may be sent to PO Box 13, Payette, ID 83661, or dropped off at the course. Also, in Cliff's memory, make a tee time wherever you play, give 100% EFFORT on EVERY shot, and think of everything that Cliff so generously contributed to residents of the Lower Treasure Valley.



