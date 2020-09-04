1/1
Clifford M. Wiseman
1932 - 2020
Clifford M. Wiseman
August 10, 1932 to August 29, 2020
Clifford M. Wiseman, age 88, of Boise passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Neta; sons, Mike and Steve (Lynne); grandchildren, Cameron (Xingrong) and Carie Bulen; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Aiden; sister, Betty Bengeyfield; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "We will meet each other again on the far side of the mountain."

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 4, 2020.
