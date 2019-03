Clifton James Ehrhard

1932-2019

Clifton (Clif) James Ehrhard (86) passed away peacefully Friday, February 15, 2019. Clif was born on a homestead near Dodson, MT on May 8, 1932 to James Henry and Myrtle (Steen) Ehrhard. After a few years on the homestead, they moved to Pullman, WA where his father purchased a barber business and Clif was joined by a sister, Donna and brother, Dale.

Clif grew up in Pullman and joined the Army shortly after graduating Pullman High School in 1951. His life-long love for photography started in high school and continued in the military where during the Korean War Clif was a combat photographer with the 10th CORPS, 185th Combat Engineers.

While stationed in Washington D.C., mutual friends set up a blind date for Clif and his future wife, Ann Weller. They were married in Charles Town, WV on Sept 5, 1953.

Upon Clif's discharge, they moved west to Pullman, WA and Moscow, ID where they proudly raised four daughters and owned several businesses.

As empty nesters, they moved to Boise where Clif worked as a photographer for the Idaho Statesman. In Boise they became managers of an apartment complex and after a few years the company they worked for asked them if they were open to a move to manage a much larger complex in San Mateo,

CA. Clif and Ann embarked on a new adventure and used their San Mateo base to explore the West Coast and California's wine country for many years. In 2000, they moved back to Idaho to enjoy their retirement years near two of their daughters who lived in the Boise area.

Clif expressed his creative nature in his many hobbies. In addition to earning several local photography awards he also won a Canon camera in a nationwide contest. Clif also excelled at painting, woodworking, stained glass, gardening, bonsai plants, and cooking. He taught his family the love of camping, fishing, boating and exploring the outdoors. Clif didn't dwell on the past and always looked forward to the future and was grateful for life's experiences. He will be loved and missed but never far from his family's hearts.

Clif is survived by daughters Cheryl (Jeff) Wallner, Karen (Harlan) Cleaver, Teresa Ehrhard, Michelle (Art) Beale; grandsons, AJ (Erin) Wallner, Brian Cleaver, Ben Wallner, Daren (Krystal) Cleaver; sister Donna Ehrhard; brother-in-law Frank (Margaret) Weller and three adorable great grandchildren; Tenley, Channing and Liam. Clif was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Ann; and his brother Dale.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to the benefit of another, either by giving your time, your talents, or your resources.

Clif will be interred in a private ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at a future date. A celebration, honoring Clif and Ann, will be held in the Spring.

