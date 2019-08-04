|
Clinton Edward Allison
November 24, 1925 - July 18, 2019
Clint was born on a sand hill farm between Kearney and Minden, NE, to Anita Householder and Cecil Allison, (and Clint's sibling, Barbara) and began a life "on the move." The farm didn't produce, so the family went to Franklin where his dad ran a service station. "The new road," however, bypassed the station, so the family moved to Kearney, where Cecil worked for Kansas-Nebraska Gas Company, walking the line looking for leaks and repairing them. That job moved them to North Platte, Clay Center, Phillipsburg, Hastings-- any town where lines needed repair--with summers spent back at the Householder farm in Newark. Along the way, Clint learned the piano, (a love for music he passed on to his children and grandchildren) and was good enough to play in a swing band, earning money for college.
While ushering at the Hastings movie theater, news of Pearl Harbor broke. Clint, then 18, took his army physical to the recruiting office, but was declared 4F (nearsighted). Still, the entire family, determined to help the war effort, pulled up stakes and moved west. Clint trained at Hill Field AFB, UT, before repairing bombed barracks and housing at Hickam Field AFB in Hawaii. Then he moved with sister Barbara, to Rocky Mountain Arsenal, CO, where they fused 5 lb. incendiary bombs by hand with wire and pin, 36 bombs to a cluster. His folks worked at Hunters Point, CA. When the war ended, he rejoined his family and enrolled at Cal, graduating with a degree in economics in 1949.
At Cal, Clint met the love of his life, Emma Koester, whom he'd spotted in several classes. A mutual friend introduced them in the library, and he called to set up a date. After several rejections, confusion and consternation, Emma finally said yes, (realizing she'd mistaken "Clinton" for an unwelcomed suitor named "Quentin"), and the rest is history. They were married September 7, 1947, and spent almost 72 years together, raising three children, Russell (Nancy, granddaughter Amy), Steven (Diane, grandchildren Joseph, David and April) and Lynn (Mark).
The spirit that motivated Clint's family to move for a more promising future or a good cause, operated throughout his life, enabling him to walk through doors and embrace opportunities. He went to work as a marketing manager in the consumer division of Union Carbide Corporation, promoting Eveready batteries and flashlights, and this career took him and his family (and a beagle!) across the world to Switzerland, Costa Rica and Colombia, where life wasn't always easy, and dangers in some places were very real. For 18 years they lived and traveled overseas, learning other customs and languages, and gaining new perspectives of the world. Then, after retiring, Clint and Emma enjoyed 20 sunny years in San Diego, before deciding--at the ripe age of 80--to make another final move to Boise to be closer to family.
Clint loved life and his family, providing generously for his children. He was honest, loyal, devoted… a beloved father, husband, uncle, son and friend, with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed, even as we know his journey continues. A private service was held with family at Epworth Chapel on the Green, where his ashes are interred in the Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Epworth Chapel on the Green, or a charity you enjoy supporting.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019