Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Community
https://www.stmarksboise.org
live-streamed, ID
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Community
https://www.stmarksboise.org
live-streamed, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Simkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Patrick Simkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Patrick Simkins Obituary
Clinton Simkins, 82, of Boise passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Because of the statewide COVID-19 isolation order, Rosary and funeral Mass will be celebrated by family only at St. Mark's Catholic Community on Wednesday, April 1st. The 9:00 AM service will be live-streamed so others can attend virtually. The virtual link can be found at https://www.stmarksboise.org. Private family interment service will be at Cloverdale Memorial Park. To read the full obituary and leave remembrances for Clint's family please visit his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -