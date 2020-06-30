Clyde A. Kowallis

January 12, 1935 - June 23, 2020

Clyde A. Kowallis was born January 12, 1935 in Boise, Idaho, and died June 23, 2020 at his home in Palm Desert, California from acute myeloid leukemia. From age four to fourteen, Clyde spent his childhood summers on his maternal grandparents' farm in Logan, Utah, helping his grandfather while other male relatives were serving in WWII. Clyde attributed that time as a character building education. A Boise High School class of 1955 graduate, Clyde also attended Boise Junior College. After serving as an officer in the Idaho Army National Guard for a few years, Clyde made a career at Kowallis and Richards, Inc. in Boise (an industrial hardware business started by Clyde's father in 1949) until his own retirement in 1998.

Clyde married his sweetheart Carol Ann Crandal in 1955. The happy young couple enjoyed bowling and playing cards with friends. They were married 46 years and raised their two sons, Tracy and Terry, in Boise, Idaho. As the boys grew, family time included summers at their McCall cabin, winters skiing, father/sons backpacking trips, sailing regatta adventures, and family vacations to Yellowstone and the Oregon Coast. When their sons were grown, Clyde and Carol became snowbirds, spending winters in Palm Desert, CA, and summers in Boise. Clyde loved to play golf and tennis, ski, sail, and hike, and shared these sports with family and friends.

Clyde and Carol were members of Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, where they developed numerous lifelong friendships and held many Kowallis and Richards Christmas parties. As a member of the Boise Rotary club, Clyde enjoyed planning special outings and activities for the children at Hope House. A lifelong member of Boise State University's Bronco Athletic Association, Clyde supported the Boise State University's Bronco Athletic Association, Clyde supported the Broncos and loved attending football and basketball games. Deeply committed to his family, Clyde organized and attended Kowallis family reunions in Logan, Utah. He cared for his father throughout his life and as his father aged, Clyde took him to lunch every day. When Carol suffered a long illness, Clyde lovingly cared for her until Carol passed away in 2001.

Shortly after, Clyde relocated to Palm Desert, California and joined the Ironwood Country Club. Mutual friends introduced him to lovely Gail Arnold. Clyde called this time of his life his "second act". Gail and Clyde married in 2005 and enjoyed a wonderful life together. Spending summers in Incline Village, Nevada, Clyde and Gail relished many a beautiful morning on their powerboat or sailing the afternoon winds on Lake Tahoe. Golf, tennis, and hiking remained Clyde's favorite sports in Palm Desert. With their love of international travel, Clyde and Gail embarked on multiple adventures hand in hand, visiting every continent. When Clyde became terminally ill, Gail tenderly cared for him, always by his side. Clyde will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Clyde is survived by his widow, Gail Arnold Kowallis of Palm Desert, CA and Incline Village, NV; his sons Tracy (Sandy) and Terry (Marcy) Kowallis of Boise, ID; his grandson Bill Kowallis of Boise, ID; his granddaughter Carly Kowallis, of Colorado Springs, CO, and his brother Ray (Barbara) Kowallis of Ft. Oglethorpe, CA. Clyde is also survived by his nephew Vic Hill, of La Honda, CA, and his nieces Chris (Lou) Amorebieta of Eagle, ID and Sherry Ray (Michael) Nolan of Shaver Lake, CA. - - and Gail's children Ed (Carol) Arnold of Auburn, CA and Deanne (Allen) Gray of Reno, NV; and grandchildren Hudson (Sarah) Arnold of Alameda, CA, Amelia Arnold of San Rafael, CA, Casey Gray of Reno, NV, and Harrison Gray of San Diego, CA, who loved and appreciated Clyde in their lives so very much.

Clyde was proceeded in death by his wife, Carol Kowallis, his granddaughter Katie Kowallis, and his parents William A. and Gayle Kidman Kowallis.

We are very appreciative of Bridge Hospice and his caregivers Griselda Valenzuela, Cathy Meadows, and Arturo Castellanos.

Services will be held in Boise, Idaho at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store