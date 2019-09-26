|
Clyde R. Blessinger
1924 ~ 2019
Idaho has lost an old school, real cowboy, and America has lost a true patriot from the Greatest Generation. Dad passed away on September 22, 2019, the last day of Summer; a beautiful, sunny Sunday morning, and a perfect day to trail the cows in Sawmill Canyon.
Clyde R. Blessinger was born on February 15, 1924, in Star, Idaho, to Ralph and Linnie Blessinger. Clyde's early childhood was spent in Ola, Meridian, and the Little Lost River Valley. After serving in the US Navy during World War II, Clyde married Wyona Walters on October 5, 1947, in Blackfoot, Idaho. They had three children, Ronnie, Michael, and LaRee – the luckiest kids in the world.
Clyde's early years were spent cattle ranching. Later, he worked for the Idaho National Laboratory, retiring in 1981. He also worked at the State Hospital South in Blackfoot, as well as the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Clyde and Wyona moved to Meridian, Idaho, in 1992.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Wyona, of Meridian; two sons, Ron Blessinger (Hazel), of Meridian, and Mike Blessinger, of Blackfoot; and daughter, LaRee Miller (Jim), of Meridian; a brother, James Blessinger (Joan), of Blackfoot; a sister, Virginia Blessinger, of Boise; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Linnie Blessinger, and his sister, Deloris Blessinger.
Services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian. A viewing will be held at 11:00 am, followed by a service at 1:00 pm, and a graveside service at Star Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Shriners Hospital, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84103. For full obituary, visit Summers Funeral Home website, summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019