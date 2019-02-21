Cody Hlavaty

1978-2019

After forty years of adventures, generosity, kindness, and jokes, our loving Cody passed away. The morning of February 17, 2019, we lost a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, and jedi.

Cody Justin Hlavaty, was the second son born to Andrea and Larry Hlavaty in 1978 in Oregon City, Oregon. Although as a child he proudly boasted of being an Oregonian, he grew up spending most of his childhood in the

small town of Soda Springs where he developed a love for adventure in the great outdoors of Idaho, and an extreme hatred of potatoes. Growing up he enjoyed scouting, playing the trombone, and skiing with family and friends.

As a young adult he traveled the world from Europe to New Zealand gathering many new friends along the way. He served his country with the US Coast Guard, patrolling the Pacific Coast, then returned to Boise where he met the love of his life, Jennifer Bonham. They married in 2005, and together they raised two daughters.

Cody lived a life and a half in those short forty years. He was generous and empathetic to everyone, always offering anything he had. He was a sweet, kind, loving father with a touch of cheesiness. His charm and charisma brought a smile and a laugh to all around him. He loved skiing with his daughters, music festivals, kayaking, fishing, rock climbing, rafting, snowboarding, and scrabble. He was known for his ability to befriend anyone, anywhere. The sudden loss of our beloved Cody has left us heartbroken and we will forever miss him. He is survived by wife Jennifer, daughters Sierra and Corrina, parents Andrea and Larry, brothers Shawn, Nuffy, Casey, sister Taya, and Costa Rican brother Jimmy. Please join us in celebrating his life.

A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12:30-3:00 at Leku Ona located at 117 South 6th Street in Boise, Idaho.In lieu of sending flowers and for those wanting to show their support. The family has established an educational fund for Cody's youngest daughter, Sierra on GoFundMe Please use this link https://www.gofundme.com/cody-hlavaty-memorial. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary