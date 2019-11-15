|
Cody Gwartney
27 July 1998-3 November 2019
On November 3, 2019, the world lost a kind and generous man when Cody Gwartney, 21, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away. His friends and family are devastated by this loss and will miss Cody every day, but are comforted to know that he is now at peace.
Cody was born to John and Suzette on July 27, 1998, arriving in the world minutes before his twin brother, Ethan, and joining older brother Taylor. The boys grew up in Idaho, Colorado, and Maryland. Cody, who graduated from Chopticon High School, settled back in Post Falls several years ago.
Cody is survived by his parents, Suzette and Keith Brownell and John and Cori Gwartney, his siblings Taylor (and wife Jade), Ethan and Tyler of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jerry in Waldorf, Maryland, and Victoria, Juan and Alycia of Colorado. He leaves his grandparents, Barbara Strickfaden, Mike and Tore Gwartney of Boise, Idaho, James Wilson of Coeur d'Alene,Idaho, Jerry Brownell of Wakefield, Michigan, and Jerry and Linda Smith of Mimbres,New Mexico along with two nephews, Ryder and Taydin, as well as his fiancé, Ashley Wood. He is also survived by many close friends, as well as loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be planned in the spring, when family members and friends will visit Cody's favorite Idaho fishing lake in memory of his happy hours there. The family asks that you consider donations to Idaho Fish and Game in lieu of flowers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019