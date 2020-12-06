Cody Wonacott

September 8, 1991 - November 26, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Cody Joseph Wonacott, 29, was born September 8, 1991 in Boise, Idaho to Tony and Colleen Wonacott. Cody had a younger sister, Kelsey Wonacott. He grew up in Boise attending Borah High School and graduated from Frank Church High School. He was in band and boy scouts while in school.

Cody enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors. He liked to go hiking at Arrowrock to discover caves. He recently tried skydiving and fell in love with it. He loved music, especially the band Tool. Cody taught himself guitar and enjoyed writing lyrics to songs. Cody was very smart and was well known for his quick wit and for being incredibly funny. Cody could always make people laugh and lighten any conversation. He enjoyed aliens, conspiracy theories and exploring the unknown. Cody loved his friends and helping people out.

Cody worked as a welder and a machinist at Trinity Trailer.

Cody is survived by his parents, Tony and Colleen Wonacott and his sister Kelsey Wonacott. He is also survived by his Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles, cousins and friends.

Celebration of life services will be held on Monday, December 7th at 3:00 p.m. at Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine Ave, Meridian Idaho.





