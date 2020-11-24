Colette J. Gaudillere (Russell)

June 14, 1934 - November 18, 2020

Rillieux, France , Idaho - Colette Jacqueline Pierrette Brunet-Lavigne was born on June 14, 1934 in Shanghai, China. She died on November 18th in Rillieux, France. Colette lived an adventurous life beginning with her birth at a French military base in China. She did not speak a lot of those first 12 years as war raged around her most of that time. She did, however, have fond memories of the other French school children on the base and of the sounds and smells of a foreign country. In 1946, Colette, her sister, Monette, and their mother all fled China on the USS General Meigs as France and the US were allies with China and evacuating the country was a priority. After making their way to France, Colette settled into life and into her adolescent years at the family home in Rillieux, France. There she made many lifetime friends, played basketball and enjoyed the French countryside and delicious food, bread and cheese. In 1954, She traveled with her mother, sister and brother-in-law to live on a French/American military base in northern Africa and found work as a telephone operator. Nouasseur Air base, just outside of Casablanca, was her new home and this is where she met a young American airman by the name of Robert Russell. They fell in love and went to Marrakech to get married. When Robert completed his tour, he brought Colette to America. Colette and Robert spent time in Arizona and California. During these years, three children were added to the family. In 1960, they finally made their way to Idaho and added two more children to the mix. Colette spent the next 20 years in Boise. She made more lifetime friends and enjoyed the great Idaho outdoors. She loved to camp and fish in Grandjean and loved the Boise foothills, especially when they were bathed in the shadows of spring and summer.

Colette and Robert divorced and in 1980 she returned to her homeland: France. She relished using her native language and rekindling old friendships. She became reacquainted with one old friend from her younger years, Roland Gaudillére of Sathonay-Village, France, and they soon fell in love and married. For 40 years they shared their home (which had been built entirely by Roland) and hosted many American friends and family who were traveling abroad. She loved hosting picnics in their well-maintained yard, enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles and remained connected to her children and grandchildren even though many miles separated them. When she was no longer able to travel to America to visit family, she used her travel budget to bring each of her children, individually, to France for a special visit. We will treasure, forever, those special memories with our Mom. Roland and Colette said goodbye to their beautiful home in Sathonay-Village at the end of 2019/early 2020 and moved into an assisted living facility in the town of Rillieux. Five weeks ago, mom started to have trouble remembering things and after several doctors' visits was diagnosed with a lymphoma brain tumor. Her death came more suddenly than anyone expected and her children were unable to travel to be with her due to the pandemic. Coco, as she was called by family in France, was cared for and attended to faithfully by her beloved niece, Chantal Ginet, and her husband, Dede. All of us are utterly grateful for Chantal and Dede's tender care of Mom. Services are scheduled for Friday the 27th of November at Saint Laurent Catholic Church in Sathonay-Village, France.

Colette is survived by Roland, her husband of 40 years, her children: Kathleen (Mike) Berg, Terry (Nancy) Russell, Suzanne Russell, Kevin Russell and Michael (Julianne) Russell. Her grandchildren, Matt, Steve, Patrick, Zach, Rylee, Emily, Ryan, Rebecca, Jacob, Nicholas and Daniel. Her great grandchildren, Brian and Mason and numerous nieces, nephews and countless family and friends in both the US and France.





