Colleen Kling
January 25, 1947 - November 23, 2020
Middleton, Idaho - Businesswoman, horsewoman & homemaker Colleen Kay Kling of Middleton, Idaho died of complications due to COVID-19 on Monday,
November 23, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 73. Her death comes less than one month before her 53rd wedding anniversary to husband Larry E. Kling.
"Colleen was extremely outgoing and genuinely interested in people. She would strike up a conversation with almost anyone she met and
within minutes would know more about that person that you could imagine. She was sincerely interested in learning about people.
Of course, she was responsible for the majority of our friends. She was extremely hospitable and loved to cook and our house was
always full of people. Colleen was fiercely loyal to her family and friends and would stand up to anyone who slighted them. She was extremely devout in her Christian faith and responsible for bringing countless people to the Lord," said Larry Kling.
Born in Williston, North Dakota on January 25, 1947, Colleen K. Kling was the daughter of Harold C. and Florence P. Johnsrud. Her father
was a prominent cattle rancher and her mother was a homemaker. Colleen grew up on her parents' farm and ranch in North Dakota, before attending college at Dickinson State College and San Jose State University where she studied English literature and journalism.
In 1967, Colleen married Larry and became highly involved in supporting her husband as an officer and director in various companies including Transit Homes of America, a nationwide trucking company.
"My mother was bold and passionate about her views, never minced words and always acted with conviction. I always knew that I was loved completely and unconditionally and her love for me was constant and strong. I used to say that Mom was my defense attorney on all matters," said Shawn Kling on his mother's passing. "She was extremely well read and very interested and adept at current events, politically, economically and socially. She was exceptionally proud of her children and her contributions to my parents' trucking company. She was truly the unsung hero of its success and was a beloved and irreplaceable part of our family and community."
An accomplished horsewoman, Colleen received numerous honors from the equine world, including nearly 100 buckles for rodeo team penning, cutting & ranch sorting. Up until her death, she and her husband participated in U.S. Team Penning Association events across the country,
Colleen Kling also loved playing tennis and was active in her pursuit of the sport. She also loved to travel and enjoyed telling stories about her
many trips to Europe.
An active Christian counselor, she worked closely with members of her community bringing faith and hope to those in need.
'She was much more than a mother," said daughter Heather Shelly. "She was truly a rock and my go-to on all matters. We had a ritual
call every morning and I never started my day without speaking to her. She was the family matriarch and her thoughtfulness extended beyond
her immediate family."
Colleen Kay Kling is survived by her husband Larry E. Kling of Middleton Idaho, son Shawn Kling of Nashville, Tennessee, daughter
Heather Shelly and son-in-law Aran Shelly of North Tustin, California, granddaughters Moorea, Mercedes, Madison, grandson Carson,
great-grandson Cash and great-granddaughter Emerson.
Visitation services will be held at Bowman Chapel 10254 West Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, Idaho from 7:00-10:00 pm on December 3rd and 9:00 am -12:00 pm on December 4th. A funeral service will be held on December 7th at 10:00am to watch the service please go to Colleen's tribute page at www.bowmanfuneral.com
. A private burial will follow the service at Dry Creek Cemetery.