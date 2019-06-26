Services Relyea Funeral Chapel 318 North Latah Street Boise , ID 83706 (208) 344-4441 Viewing 10:00 AM Relyea Funeral Chapel 318 North Latah Street Boise , ID 83706 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Relyea Funeral Chapel 318 North Latah Street Boise , ID 83706 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Colleen Marshall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colleen Marshall

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Julia Colleen Powell Marshall

1936 ~ 2019

Julia Colleen Powell Marshall, age 82, of Sun Valley, NV, our beloved Wife, loving Mother, and special Grandmother was called home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home while in the company of her loving family.

Colleen was born in Pocatello, Bannock, ID on August 31, 1936. She was the first child of Hyrum Shields and Clover Mae Ormond Powell. She grew up in Pocatello. Her family moved to Meridian, ID in 1950. She graduated from Meridian High School in 1956.

Colleen married Thomas Wiley Chisolm on March 31, 1956. They had their first child, Penny Colleen on January 30, 1957 in Mountain Home, Elmore, ID. They divorced on February 21, 1958.

Colleen married Darrald Jack Marshall on July 3, 1958 in Cascade, Valley, ID. Jack adopted Penny on February 15, 1960. Colleen and Jack had four other children: Jacklyn Clover Marshall on 4/13/1959, Michael Hyrum Marshall on 11/28/1961, Val Tine Marshall on 7/20/1963 and David Jack Marshall on 10/29/1964. They lived in Cascade for several years. Jack was a logger.

Jack and Colleen were married in the Idaho Falls Temple for all time and eternity on July 3, 1981.

Colleen listened to Spencer W. Kimball say we should have family reunions. She got the Hyrum Powell Family reunions started in 1989. We are still having them today, 30 years later. We have certainly been blessed by that tradition.

Colleen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held several positions in the Church. She had faith even when she was young. Her Dad and Grandpa were digging a septic hole that had a big rock in it. Colleen walked to the edge of the dark hole and said, "Daddy, catch me" and simply jumped into the dark. Her Dad did catch her, but Grandpa took her in the house because he was afraid she would kill herself doing that.

Colleen loved her family. She loved reading, collecting bears, and doing ceramics and would give her family and friends gifts of ceramic things she made. She loved pets and was always bringing home stray animals. She still had a bird and a dog. She loved to garden.

When Colleen was living in Elgin, OR, her neighbor's rooster kept bothering her hen that was laying an egg every day. She was upset when the rooster came over to her house, so she shot his head off. She was surprised when she hit it. She just meant to scare it. When dressing the rooster for dinner, she found an egg inside. Oops.

Colleen was a homemaker. However, she did work for a couple years as a cook. She also planted trees at Lucky Peak. Colleen loved to cook. When her siblings came to visit her in April, she made sure they had a good meal at her house.

After her sweetheart passed away in 1998, Colleen went on a Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, UT.

Colleen was a wonderful Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. We all have very special memories of her and loved her dearly. We will miss her sweet smile and sense of humor.

Survivors include her 5 children: Penny Titus of Sun Valley, NV; Jacklyn Marshall of Fernley, NV; Michael (Dana) Marshall of Payson, UT; Val (Jennifer) Marshall of Glenrock, WY; and David (Marlene) Marshall of Round Mountain, NV. She has 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.

Survivors also include her 3 siblings: John (Mary) Powell of Homedale, ID; Kay Perkins of Nampa, ID; and Scott (Debra) Powell of Centennial, CO. She is also survived by several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Darrald Jack Marshall, as well as her Father and Mother.

The Family wishes to express a special thanks, appreciation and gratitude to Eden Hospice Care and her caregivers for their compassionate loving care and support for our very special Colleen during her time of need. During her final days, her family and friends gave her comfort and support. She is now resting in the arms of the Lord.

Her funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Viewing will be 10am, and funeral will be at 11am. Brother Scott Powell of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will officiate. Burial will follow in Terrace Lawn Cemetery by the Praying Hands. Arrangements are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

Because of family allergies, please do not wear perfume or after shave. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries