Services Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Cottonwood Grill

Colleen R Dennis Brenton was born to Pamela and Keith Dennis on October 1966 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She passed away February 23, 2019 at the age of 52 in Boise, Idaho. She grew up and went to school in the Jackpot and Twin Falls area. Colleen was very intelligent, inquisitive child that spent a lot of time with her grandmother Celestia at a young age and thus learned to read at the age of 4. She was an only child, but was always playing with her cousins who surrounded her young life. She loved to read and read fast, she was known to stay up late waiting for a book to be released and read it that night. She graduated from Filer High School in 1983 at the age of 16. Then went to college and graduated from the University of Nevada Reno in 1988 with a business degree. She started working as a trust officer in Banking then went on to work in human resources at various places, but enjoyed her time at Micron the most. While there she got to travel extensively visiting many areas of the United States, many European countries, and even some Asian countries. She even got to live for 6 years near her favorite NFL Team the Green Bay Packers and got to cheer them on at many home games. Colleen loved sports so much she even Blogged online about some of her favorite teams the Packers and Brewers. She got on twitter in 2009, last as #WhatRUTinKin making lots of friends and even got to meet many of her fellow Packer Twitter friends while living in Wisconsin. She was known to be a little stubborn and still in the end she held out for her favorite number 23.

Colleen is survived by her husband Brad, plus her two sons Tim and Rory. Her mother Pamela and step-mom Pattie plus many other friends and family too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her father Keith and both sets of grandparents. She was loved and will be missed by many.

A celebration of Colleen's life will be held on June 1st Cottonwood Grill at 3PM in the River Room.

If you wish to do something for her and/or in place of sending Flowers, you can Donate to www.autismspeaks.org in her name. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 2, 2019