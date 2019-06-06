We have sadly lost our wife, mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, tia and friend after a long term illness. Conchi will be sorely missed by everyone she has touched.

Born in Eibar, Gipuzkoa, Basque Country, to Eugenio Urriolabeitia and Ana Zatica. Conchi and her family emigrated from The Basque Country to Caldwell, Idaho, when she was 9 years old. Conchi went through the school system in Caldwell. From there, she obtained a Bachelors Degree in Bible and World Missions from Puget Sound Christian College in Seattle, Washington. After college graduation, Conchi worked with children in the public school systems in Seattle and Caldwell. Later, she worked at Micron Technology for several years where she met her husband, Christopher Gambee. Conchi and Chris were married in February of 1997. Their son, Josu, was born in February of 1999, and their daughter, Leoni, followed in September of 2004. Josu and Leoni were bright spots in Conchi's eyes. She was a very proud mother and loved staying with them, homeschooling them at times, and taking them on adventures. Chris and Conchi enjoyed many trips to Oregon with their family. She loved walking in the Boise Foothills and practicing martial arts at the Caldwell Shaolin Center, where she eventually achieved and received her black belt. Conchi enjoyed a number of artistic endeavors, especially pottery. She always acquired new friends wherever she went. While we will miss her but we rest assured that we will meet her again, as she claimed Christ as her personal Savior earlier in her life.

Conchi is survived by her husband, Christopher Gambee; Son, Josu Gambee; Daughter, Leoni Gambee; Mother, Ana Zatica Urriolabeitia; Brother, Aitor Urriolabeitia; Sister; Izaskun Urriolabeitia Valdez (Reynaldo), and nephew Reynaldo Valdez. (Nicole), and all of the members of the Gambee family.

She was preceded in death by her infant brother Javier Urriolabeitia and her father Eugenio Urriolabeitia.

A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 3:30 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Boise Funeral Home, Aclesa Chapel (8209 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, Idaho 83704 (208-322-3999).