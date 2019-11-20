|
|
Connor Arjay Ferguson
July 14, 2002 - November 11, 2019
Connor Arjay Ferguson, born 7/14/2002, passed away from injuries from a single car accident on 11/11/2019 at the young age of 17.
He was a very talented and humble young man. He loved art, and had the most incredible ability to draw almost anything he saw or envisioned. He loved to cook borrowing on his Italian background of experimenting with different ingredients and spices, and would then "force" his creations on anyone near. He idolized Gordon Ramsey and using his skills and techniques, he successfully recreated sauces or dishes he had eaten at restaurants based on his "self proclaimed fine palate". He enjoyed singing, which started when he spontaneously sang the alphabet in opera for a timed test in kindergarten. He participated in various talent shows and choirs since early grade school, culminating in an amazing trip singing with the Ridgevue High School Advanced Men's Choir in New York this year.
He had an entrepreneurial heart, beginning at the age of 5 when he and his brother started selling his parents landscaping rocks to neighbors, to most recently beginning his own eBay business of buying, restoring, and reselling vintage sneakers and concert shirts.
He had a vast love of animals that spanned from his horse Scotchalicious (which he once showed dressed as a chicken – the horse not Connor), to his cat Koshka (a stray which he secretly hid in his room for several months from his parents), to his beloved tortoise Taco (whose love for YouTube videos and Xbox games could only matched by Connor himself)
He was a talented horseman, who had won several awards at horse shows over the years including finally getting his sought after World Championship buckles at the World Pinto competition in Oklahoma in 2018.
Above all, Connor was a comedian. He saw life in a perspective that made all around him laugh. He will forever be known for his famous accents, dance moves, inventive stories, characters, and endless streams of one-liners.
He did everything with zest, humor, and sheer determination.
While he had considered culinary school, his love of animals and experiences mentoring for his senior project with Dr. Victoria Young, a vet and close family friend, changed his focus to one of a career in veterinary science.
There will be a permanent hole in the heart of anyone who ever knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Alana Squires, Ray and Harriett Ferguson, and great grandmother Ann Holwerda.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Gina Ferguson, his younger brother Trevor Ferguson, his aunt and uncle Will and Sherry Squires, cousin Maddie Squires, and his uncle Terry Ferguson. He also leaves behind one of his closest friends and honorary family member, Brenton "Ferguson" Cartwright, as well as his honorary aunts and uncles, Sandy and Brett Amdor, Kade Atwood, and Brady Walker.
His sudden death is devastating as 17 years is not nearly long enough for a young man, and while we feel robbed at missing out on his future adventures, we will forever cherish the memories we do have of him.
There will be a celebration of life on November 23rd at the United Methodist Church in Caldwell on Logan at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to have contributions sent to an animal rescue fund of your choice in his honor. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019