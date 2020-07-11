1/
Coral Gweneth Hotchkiss
1927 - 2020
Coral Gweneth Hotchkiss
May 1927-July 2020
Formerly a 23 yr resident of Boise, ID, passed away in Invercargill, New Zealand, united again with her beloved husband, Tom Hotchkiss. Survived by her loving daughters Jo Riksem, Janet (Keith) Allcott, Jennifer Metts, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Missionary to India, KYME Broadcaster, Films Afield Documentary Filmmaker around the world, and loved by all. Condolences to Jen Metts at jmetts11@gmail.com or http://frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 11, 2020.
