Cordelia Dorothea Persigehl
1937-2020
Cordelia Dorothea Persigehl, known as "Percy" to her friends and co-workers, died peacefully in her home in Boise, Idaho, the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born February 15, 1937 in Lincoln County, Kansas, to Gerhard and Susan Persigehl. She received her grade school education at Bethlehem Lutheran school in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, and graduated from Lucas, Kansas High School in 1955.
Cordelia graduated from Marymount College School of Nursing in 1958 and was faithful to her profession throughout her life. Her career took her to Ellsworth, Kansas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado, and in 1970 to Boise, Idaho, where she worked at St. Luke's Regional Hospital. She was instrumental in helping open the Mountain States Tumor Institute, where she served in various roles until her retirement.
Cordelia was a doll collector and loved to cook, read and decorate her home. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. After retirement she spent much of her time volunteering for church activities and supporting charitable causes.
Cordelia will be fondly remembered by her family, including her brother, Edgar Persigehl of Boise, Idaho, and sister Verna (Norman) Svaty of LaGrande, Oregon, six nieces and nephews, twelve great nieces and nephews, and fourteen great-great nieces and nephews. A service and open house honoring her life will be held from 1-4p.m. on May 27th at her personal residence in Boise.
To leave the family condolences visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
1937-2020
Cordelia Dorothea Persigehl, known as "Percy" to her friends and co-workers, died peacefully in her home in Boise, Idaho, the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born February 15, 1937 in Lincoln County, Kansas, to Gerhard and Susan Persigehl. She received her grade school education at Bethlehem Lutheran school in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, and graduated from Lucas, Kansas High School in 1955.
Cordelia graduated from Marymount College School of Nursing in 1958 and was faithful to her profession throughout her life. Her career took her to Ellsworth, Kansas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado, and in 1970 to Boise, Idaho, where she worked at St. Luke's Regional Hospital. She was instrumental in helping open the Mountain States Tumor Institute, where she served in various roles until her retirement.
Cordelia was a doll collector and loved to cook, read and decorate her home. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. After retirement she spent much of her time volunteering for church activities and supporting charitable causes.
Cordelia will be fondly remembered by her family, including her brother, Edgar Persigehl of Boise, Idaho, and sister Verna (Norman) Svaty of LaGrande, Oregon, six nieces and nephews, twelve great nieces and nephews, and fourteen great-great nieces and nephews. A service and open house honoring her life will be held from 1-4p.m. on May 27th at her personal residence in Boise.
To leave the family condolences visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 27, 2020.