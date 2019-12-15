|
Cori M. Barth Sellers
1/6/1978 - 11/25/2019
Cori was born in Boise, Idaho. She graduated high school in Torrance, CA. Cori's interest in medicine led her to become a phlebotomist and medical assistant. She married Todd Sellers 8/16/08. One of her favorite trips with her husband was a visit to Portland, Maine – not just because lobster was one of her favorite foods! They also enjoyed exploring the Oregon and Washington coast with their precious doggies.
Cori is survived by her husband, Todd Sellers of Wilder, Idaho; her parents, Howard and Linda Barth of Boise, Idaho; her beloved sister, Susan Bravo of Redondo Beach, CA; Susan's husband, Aaron; her nieces Zoe and Alicia; her step-son, Kyle Sellers; and her dear friend, Cheryl Groff. Her dogs, Snuffer and Sophie, were her cherished companions. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael David Barth.
Cori liked playing Yahtzee and board games with her family, loved animals, and had a sharp wit with definite opinions which she would fight to defend.
Cori died in Hillsboro, Oregon with liver and kidney failure. Thank you to Season's Hospice and Tuality Community Hospital for easing Cori into the hands of the Lord with comfort and love. Thank you to the members of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Boise, Idaho, for their prayers and support.
The inurnment of Cori's ashes will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho with a private family gathering.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019