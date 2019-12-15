Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cori Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cori M. Barth Sellers


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cori M. Barth Sellers Obituary
Cori M. Barth Sellers
1/6/1978 - 11/25/2019
Cori was born in Boise, Idaho. She graduated high school in Torrance, CA. Cori's interest in medicine led her to become a phlebotomist and medical assistant. She married Todd Sellers 8/16/08. One of her favorite trips with her husband was a visit to Portland, Maine – not just because lobster was one of her favorite foods! They also enjoyed exploring the Oregon and Washington coast with their precious doggies.
Cori is survived by her husband, Todd Sellers of Wilder, Idaho; her parents, Howard and Linda Barth of Boise, Idaho; her beloved sister, Susan Bravo of Redondo Beach, CA; Susan's husband, Aaron; her nieces Zoe and Alicia; her step-son, Kyle Sellers; and her dear friend, Cheryl Groff. Her dogs, Snuffer and Sophie, were her cherished companions. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael David Barth.
Cori liked playing Yahtzee and board games with her family, loved animals, and had a sharp wit with definite opinions which she would fight to defend.
Cori died in Hillsboro, Oregon with liver and kidney failure. Thank you to Season's Hospice and Tuality Community Hospital for easing Cori into the hands of the Lord with comfort and love. Thank you to the members of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Boise, Idaho, for their prayers and support.
The inurnment of Cori's ashes will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell, Idaho with a private family gathering.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -