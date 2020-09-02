Rogers, Cragg R., 64, of Boise, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2PM MDT on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Ideally, we would love to have everyone be there in person, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, are limited on space. The funeral will be broadcast live through Relyea Funeral Chapel at relyeafuneralchapel.com
/tributes/ Cragg-Rogers and will also be available for viewing until November 30, 2020. Cragg's obituary is also available to be read online at the same web address.