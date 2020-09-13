1/1
Craig Allen Harris
1969 - 2020
March 19, 1969 - September 6, 2020
Craig Allen Harris was born on March 19, 1969 in Boise to Ron and Janet (Gibbons) Harris. After graduating from Boise High School in 1987, Craig spent the next 4 years fishing on crab boats and factory trollers in Alaska. In 1991, Craig started working in the automotive business here in the Treasure Valley. Most recently, he was loving being the Service Manager at Team Mazda in Caldwell.
On September 17, 1994, after 3 years and 1 baby, Craig married Kati in the backyard of her childhood home where they raised their family of 5 and lived for the past 15 years. Craig was an avid and ethical hunter, archery hunter, and fisherman. He was an amazing outdoorsman who loved sharing his passion for the outdoors with his favorite people. He could recall details from trips including dates, times, and places from his childhood to present day at the drop of the hat. His greatest love was his family.
Survivors include his parents, Ron and Janet, of Boise; wife, Kati Harris, of Boise; daughter, Violet Harris, of Boise; son, Chase Harris (Sarah Del Rae), of Kuna; son, Trey Harris, of Boise; sister, Angela (Gary) Melton, of Boise; nephew, Dylan Peterson (Nicole), of Midvale, Utah; nephew, Wolf Willardsen, of Boise; and extended family and friends across the country.
If you were lucky enough to know Craig, you loved him.
If you were luckiest, you were loved by Craig.
If you knew Craig, you are missing him deeply.
Craig was preceded in death by Grandpa, Stewart Gibbons; grandma, Josephine Maus Gibbons; grandpa, Clifford Harris; grandma, Doris Pedersen Harris; uncle, Jerald Harris; aunt, Carolyn Miller; aunt Kay Kelcher; cousin, Mark Harris.
Memorials can be made to the Craig Harris Memorial at any Idaho Central Credit Union Branch.
"When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them but to live with the love they left behind."


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 12, 2020
Craig was beautifully genuine. He was sharing. I remember looking up to him as a kid. He brought so much joy to my dad and will be deeply missed by many people. Thank you Craig, for making such a positive impact on my family. My dad will continue to tell me great stories of you.
Taylor Smith
Friend
September 12, 2020
Very personal, friendly, helpful and overall nice guy...volume of friends speaks for itself..Great Hunter..You will be missed.. Vaya Con Dios..
Michael Veitch
Friend
September 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We cannot imagine your loss, Kati and your family. Let us help in any small or large way and know that we are here for you.
Mickey and Bob
Friend
September 11, 2020
Craig was the kindest, funniest person I have ever met. His love for his family always came first. You could not talk to Craig without laughing for days.
Our love goes out to his family.
Donna And Lou Szathmary
Friend
