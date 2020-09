Craig always shared a joke and a smile with me and was the perfect neighbor. There never would have been a good time to say good-bye to someone as special as Craig, but this timing feels especially tough. Wishing your family comfort and strength for the days and weeks ahead. My heart breaks for your beautiful family as you find your way without your rock and fearless leader. May the joy and laughter that Craig surrounded you with keep you lifted when you need it most. If I can ever help in any way, please reach out. Sending love and prayers every day.

Elise Daniel

Neighbor