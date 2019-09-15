|
|
Craig Eugene Burns
1965 - 2019
Craig E. Burns, 53, of Fruitland, passed away August 11, 2019 at his home. He was born to Eugene Burns and Shirley Nick on October 29, 1965 in Kalispell, Montana.
He leaves behind a daughter Lynze Burns; a sister Lori Bales; step siblings Cheryl Frank, Dennis Nick, and Mike Nick; and several nieces and nephews. Craig joined his father Eugene Burns; mother Shirley Nick; step father Edwin Nick and sister Denise Wingate in restful peace.
We welcome all who knew him to come and join his loved ones to celebrate his life from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, September 21st at his home, 113 N Kansas, Fruitland, Idaho. Cremation was under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Fruitland. Condolences may be made to Craig's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019