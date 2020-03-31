Home

Craig Morfitt


1958 - 2020
Craig Morfitt Obituary
1958-2020
Craig Winslow Morfitt (62) born in Cincinnati, OH on February 28,1958 to John and Elizabeth Morfitt. He died in Boise, ID on March 23,2020.
He grew up in Idaho Falls, ID, joined Air Force for 4 years as a helicopter mechanic. Later, he ran C ME AUTO.
Criag is survived by his mother: Elizabeth Morfitt; wife: Deanna Morfitt; two sisters: Carolyn Kothe and Susan VanLeuvan, three daughters: Jennell Morfitt, Amber Sweat, Katherine Morfitt, and two grandchildren.
A gathering to honor and remember his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020
