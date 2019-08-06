|
|
Crystal Cochell Twilegar
1958 - 2019
Crystal Cochell Twilegar (aka Lolly) passed away suddenly on February 14, 2019. Her family was present during her passing to honor her final wishes. She was a unique and beautiful person with a joyous and generous spirit. Crystal was born in Seattle, Washington on March 26, 1958. She was the daughter of Carol Twilegar. She spent her youth in Boise but made her home in San Jose, California, after meeting Eric Benson. She was a wonderful mother to her two children, Robbie and Jazzy. Robbie Benson lives with his partner Cora and their daughter Collette in San Jose. Jazzy resides in Tucson, Arizona. Crystal is survived by her younger brother, Ted Cochell and his wife Molly in Sandpoint, Idaho, and her younger sister, Candace in Portland, Oregon. In 2010 Crystal moved back to Boise and lived with Terry Barnes, a retired Boise firefighter, with whom she developed a passion for beekeeping and preserving their local ecology. Crystal was an accomplished woman, mother, teacher, artist, cook, gardener, caregiver, with many close friends. Throughout her life, helping children, adults, and the elderly with their development was always at the centre of her being. Crystal transformed her life experience by always seeking greater understanding and peace in herself by connecting with others. She is mourned by all, and her light will continue to shine. A memorial service is planned for August 25th 2019, held in Crystal's garden located at Terry Barne's residence. For more information please contact Kim at [email protected]
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 6, 2019