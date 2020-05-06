Crystal D. Hill
1966-2020
Crystal Danette Hill, 53, of Boise passed away April 30th 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian.
Crystal was born August 22, 1966 in Boise, Idaho at St. Alphonsus hospital. She was the third child born to Jerry and Pauline Hill.
Crystal was an adventurous and vivacious person from the time she was a young girl. She was full of imagination and had a love for life.
She loved to listen to music and do sing-alongs to records with her best-friend Shawana, who would have the privilege to remain her lifelong friend. As a teen she could often be found at Skate-land on Overland or at the Diamond Mine in Garden City. It's there that Crystal found another of her life's passions…dancing. Dancing would be her go to escape throughout her life and she was wonderful at it. People loved to watch, even when there was no one to dance with she would be on the dance floor, the center of everyone's attention, though she hardly noticed. She danced for herself and she loved it.
She had a yearning to travel right out of high school. Moving to Maui, becoming a nanny in New York, and listening to the choir at the church next door in Philadelphia. But Boise was home, it was where her family was. At twenty-five she purchased her own home and started her own business. She enjoyed her "Crystal Clear Window Cleaning" business, being her own boss and getting to know her clients was a personal achievement for her.
Though many thought she might never stop her wandering with her adventurous spirit, she found the thing she loved more than anything else. It has been almost twenty years since a little smile and beautiful spirit stole Crystal's heart and soul. From the moment she became a mom, you wouldn't know there had ever been anything more important. She took all the love and knowledge of what a wonderful childhood meant from her loving parents, grandparents, and older siblings, to make sure her good Karma had a safe, stable and loving home. Karma would be Crystal's only focus above all else for the rest of her life.
Crystal will be missed every day, every holiday, every life event to come, but her spirit will remain. Her soft smile and beautiful soul remembered forever.
Crystal is survived by her daughter Karma, her parents Jerry and Pauline, her grandmother Dorothy, her siblings Jerilyn and David, nephews Kyle and Jordan, and great-nephew Bronson. And her best dog, Booton, who has been her loyal companion for all his eleven years.
She is proceeded in death by her grandparents Jake and Margaret Wisdom, grandfather Roy Hill, and five cousins.
Her viewing will be Thursday May 7th, at the Bowman Funeral Home on State street at 10 a.m.
Graveside services are at 12 p.m. at Terrace Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Boise.
Memorial donations can be made for her daughter Karma Hill to help with her college education.
To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 6, 2020.