Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Mae Bates

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Crystal Mae Bates Obituary
Crystal Mae Bates "Chrissy Mae"
4/7/87-6/16/19
Chrissy Mae leaves behind a loving daughter (Nadina Hallman), two loving sons (Elijah Hallman, Travis Mooney), along with her mother and father (Laura Hallman and Gary Meier), sister (Gina Hallman), and brother (David Hallman).
Chrissy had an outgoing personality and loved working with the public, spending time outdoors with her family, crafting with the girls, and rock collecting. Over the years, she came a long way from burning mac-n-cheese to making an amazing manicotti. She is dearly loved and will be sadly missed.
Funeral services for Chrissy will be conducted privately.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now