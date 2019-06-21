|
Crystal Mae Bates "Chrissy Mae"
4/7/87-6/16/19
Chrissy Mae leaves behind a loving daughter (Nadina Hallman), two loving sons (Elijah Hallman, Travis Mooney), along with her mother and father (Laura Hallman and Gary Meier), sister (Gina Hallman), and brother (David Hallman).
Chrissy had an outgoing personality and loved working with the public, spending time outdoors with her family, crafting with the girls, and rock collecting. Over the years, she came a long way from burning mac-n-cheese to making an amazing manicotti. She is dearly loved and will be sadly missed.
Funeral services for Chrissy will be conducted privately.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 21, 2019