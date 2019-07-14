Cmdr. Curtis Alan Rideout, Ret., U.S.N.

1958-2018

Curt grew up in Boise, and graduated from Capital H.S. in 1976. He attended Oregon State Univ., where he graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1980. He later received an MBA from the Univ. of Nebraska, in 1998. Curt proudly served as an officer in the U.S. Navy on nuclear submarine fleets - on both fast attack submarines, beginning with the U.S.S. Drum, and on Trident missile submarines, including the U.S.S. Henry M. Jackson. Later in his naval career, he redirected his intelligence and engineering expertise to military satellites, serving at the U.S. Strategic Command in Nebraska and helping to command satellite communications for the Navy. Although his Navy career took him around the world, his heart lay in Southern Idaho and, more specifically, at the family property known as "the cabin." As a child, and then as a father to his children, he spent many weekends and summers at both his grandfather's and his parents' cabins on the river. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer, Laura, Jacque, and Brittany; his grandchildren Karmyndee, James, Aydan, and Revan; and by his siblings, Chris, Teri, and Joni.

A celebration of life will be held on July 20, 2019 in Meridian, ID. Military honors will begin at 9:30 AM at Julius M. Kleiner Park, followed by a reception at the American Legion, Post 113. Please visit www.curtrideout.com for details. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 14, 2019