Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Julius M. Kleiner Park
Meridian, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Rideout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Alan Rideout


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Alan Rideout Obituary
Cmdr. Curtis Alan Rideout, Ret., U.S.N.
1958-2018
Curt grew up in Boise, and graduated from Capital H.S. in 1976. He attended Oregon State Univ., where he graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1980. He later received an MBA from the Univ. of Nebraska, in 1998. Curt proudly served as an officer in the U.S. Navy on nuclear submarine fleets - on both fast attack submarines, beginning with the U.S.S. Drum, and on Trident missile submarines, including the U.S.S. Henry M. Jackson. Later in his naval career, he redirected his intelligence and engineering expertise to military satellites, serving at the U.S. Strategic Command in Nebraska and helping to command satellite communications for the Navy. Although his Navy career took him around the world, his heart lay in Southern Idaho and, more specifically, at the family property known as "the cabin." As a child, and then as a father to his children, he spent many weekends and summers at both his grandfather's and his parents' cabins on the river. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer, Laura, Jacque, and Brittany; his grandchildren Karmyndee, James, Aydan, and Revan; and by his siblings, Chris, Teri, and Joni.
A celebration of life will be held on July 20, 2019 in Meridian, ID. Military honors will begin at 9:30 AM at Julius M. Kleiner Park, followed by a reception at the American Legion, Post 113. Please visit www.curtrideout.com for details.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now