Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd.
Boise, ID
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
VFW Post 63
Boise, ID
Curtis Cleve Orwig Jr.


1943 - 2019
Curtis Cleve Orwig Jr. Obituary
Curtis C. Orwig JR.
1943-2019
Curtis C. Orwig, Jr., 76, of Nampa, ID passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Curtis is survived by his wife, Pamela; four children, Debra, Joy, Sherry, and Theresa; four grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Paul Jr., and Bjay; brothers, Lester, David, and Dennis; and many nieces and nephews. Curtis was loved by his family and all that knew him. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, ID. A remembrance of life will be held at 2:00pm at the VFW Post 63 in Boise, ID. Arrangements entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, to view his full obituary please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 9, 2019
